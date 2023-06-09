Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass was removed from the team's roster on Friday afternoon. Bass shared a video that was against sexual minority individuals.
The team decided to make the change just one day after Bass said he still holds onto his “personal beliefs.”
This roster change comes shortly after he apologized for sharing an Instagram story where he encouraged people to boycott Target and Bud Light due to their support for the sexual minority community.
On Friday, the Blue Jays announced starting pitcher Mitch White returned to the team after recovering from a right elbow injury.
“To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Anthony Bass has been designated for assignment,” said the Blue Jays.
Bass spoke to the media on Thursday night, saying “Everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs, right? But also, I mean no harm towards any groups of people.”
“I felt like taking that down a second time was the right thing to do and not be a distraction to this team. Our job is to win baseball games and that’s my focus,” said Bass.
Bass was scheduled to participate in the Blue Jay's Pride Night on Friday by catching the ceremonial first pitch. However, whether the Blue Jays will have Bass catch the pitch or make a change is unknown.
A reporter asked Bass whether he believed the social media video he shared was hateful, and he replied, “I do not.”
“That's why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way and that's why I was apologetic,” said Bass.
On Thursday, Bass had a meeting with the executive director of Pride Toronto.
The purpose of the meeting was to have a discussion and “unpack” his views.
“I think it is a good second step, but it is not the end of the journey,” said Sherwin Modeste, Pride Toronto’s executive director, after the meeting.
“I see this as a continuation of learning and this was something that we agreed on.”
A week before, Bass said he was “truly sorry” to reporters as the post he shared was “hurtful to the Pride community.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(11) comments
When this sort of stuff starts happening it tells me the psychopaths are in panic mode - and well they should be (:
Never apologise.
Weaponizing pro teams to accept and promote this ideology is disgusting. Who do you think you are? I hope teammates rally in support by fighting back and fans boycott big time. I know my man just threw his beloved hat into the garbage. We still have freedom of thought in this country. Being who you are is fine just leave us out of it.
Oh thrill of thrills! It's Pride Weekend at Rogers Center...will they have rainbow jerseys?? rainbow head wigs for the fans?? Will Jaimie Campbell be in drag???? oh the suspense! Prepare to have the needle on your cringe-o-meter broken at 11.
I’ve been slowly moving away from watching pro sports because of the alphabet gang woke BS! I think I’ll be taking a break, possible forever, with pro sports!
More thoughtful decisions from the Jays management, pull pitchers from their already thin pitching roster. I wonder what the Jays front office would have done if it were a starter or Romano who, oh the agony, voiced his opinion of all things???
Canada is a fascist country run by pedophiles. That is not hate speech that is reality.
If this keeps up, there will be no sports in a decade.
The only point of view a person is entitled to anymore is that of a minority group. No originals thoughts, opinions, or points of views allowed. THAT is being narrow minded!
Pride has been hijacked by groomers and pedos. Stop shoving it onto others.
OK, Blue Jay's, we'll boycott you.....
