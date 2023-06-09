Anthony Bass

Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass was removed from the team's roster on Friday afternoon. Bass shared a video that was against sexual minority individuals. 

The team decided to make the change just one day after Bass said he still holds onto his “personal beliefs.” 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(11) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

When this sort of stuff starts happening it tells me the psychopaths are in panic mode - and well they should be (:

Report Add Reply
dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

Never apologise.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Weaponizing pro teams to accept and promote this ideology is disgusting. Who do you think you are? I hope teammates rally in support by fighting back and fans boycott big time. I know my man just threw his beloved hat into the garbage. We still have freedom of thought in this country. Being who you are is fine just leave us out of it.

Report Add Reply
RigPig
RigPig

Oh thrill of thrills! It's Pride Weekend at Rogers Center...will they have rainbow jerseys?? rainbow head wigs for the fans?? Will Jaimie Campbell be in drag???? oh the suspense! Prepare to have the needle on your cringe-o-meter broken at 11.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I've been slowly moving away from watching pro sports because of the alphabet gang woke BS! I think I'll be taking a break, possible forever, with pro sports!

Report Add Reply
RigPig
RigPig

More thoughtful decisions from the Jays management, pull pitchers from their already thin pitching roster. I wonder what the Jays front office would have done if it were a starter or Romano who, oh the agony, voiced his opinion of all things???

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Canada is a fascist country run by pedophiles. That is not hate speech that is reality.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

If this keeps up, there will be no sports in a decade.

Report Add Reply
BG Manning
BG Manning

The only point of view a person is entitled to anymore is that of a minority group. No originals thoughts, opinions, or points of views allowed. THAT is being narrow minded!

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Pride has been hijacked by groomers and pedos. Stop shoving it onto others.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

OK, Blue Jay's, we'll boycott you.....

Report Add Reply

