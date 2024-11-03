BoC report shows resistance to digital currency among Canadians

A significant number of Canadians would likely reject the introduction of a digital Canadian dollar, according to a recent report from the Bank of Canada. Blacklock's Reporter says many citizens, particularly older Canadians and those wary of digital technology, expressed concerns about privacy, security, and government overreach, which they felt could be tied to the launch of a digital currency.“Certain groups may strongly resist a digital dollar if they conflate its launch with the end of cash issuance,” wrote researchers in the Bank’s report, The Consumer Value Proposition For A Hypothetical Digital Canadian Dollar. “Our results show cash remains an important method of payment.” The report noted that although interest exists in a digital currency, it does not guarantee widespread adoption.Interest in a Canadian digital dollar is notably higher among younger Canadians, particularly teenagers, students, and young adults entering the workforce, who view it as convenient and efficient. However, the report suggests older Canadians are less enthusiastic and question the necessity and reliability of a digital dollar. “They did not trust that concepts were secure or that their personal information would be kept private,” researchers observed.The Bank of Canada has been exploring digital currency options since 2014 as a potential alternative to cash but emphasizes that cash is still an essential payment method. In December 2023, the bank even filed for trademarks to reserve the rights to a “digital Canadian dollar,” though the currency remains hypothetical.For many Canadians, existing payment methods adequately meet their needs, the report states. “Most participants felt well served by current means of payment,” it said, pointing out that financially vulnerable individuals might benefit most from a digital currency but are often among the most resistant to its adoption. The report cited key considerations for any potential future rollout, including universal merchant acceptance, low costs, simplified online payments, and customizable privacy options.The bank’s 2023 report, Unmet Payment Needs And A Central Bank Digital Currency, indicated that only 14% of Canadians are completely cashless. Furthermore, about 11% of those with internet access do not engage in online banking, and 16% do not shop online, underscoring the challenge a digital dollar might face if launched.