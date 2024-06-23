BoC warns Canadians' finances to be strained until 2027

A recent Bank of Canada report predicts that interest rate hikes will continue to affect Canadians' finances until 2027, resulting in lower disposable incomes for mortgage holders.Blacklock's Reporter says the report highlights that rate hikes not only increase mortgage payments temporarily but also reduce the share of payments that go towards the principal. "A key insight from our analysis is the downward pressure on consumption from rate hikes could last longer than the rate hike cycle itself," the report states.Monthly mortgage payments have already increased by 9% since 2022 and are expected to rise another 17% by 2027. This will lead to a decline in average disposable income of up to 5% by 2027.Households with mortgages are concerned about renewing their mortgages at higher interest rates, which will increase their payments and reduce their income available for non-housing consumption.While the Bank's governor, Tiff Macklem, lowered the key interbank loan rate by a quarter point to 4.75% on June 6, he hinted that future rate decisions will depend on incoming data.The report's findings are concerning, as a separate survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada found that 25% of Canadians don't earn enough to meet household expenses, and 71% feel that finances control their life.The Bank’s next rate announcement is due July 24.