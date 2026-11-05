‘BODILY AUTONOMY’: Liberal MP 'envisions' a right to choose MAiD for every Canadian

One Liberal MP suggests she believes MAiD should be available to all Canadians who wish to end their lives.During the second reading of the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Safeguards Act, or Bill C-41, Conservative MP Andrew Lawton asked MP Kristina Tesser Derksen whether she supports MAiD for all."I know that she [Derksen] is very passionate about this issue; she actually has co-hosted an event with Dying with Dignity Canada," stated Lawton."The CEO of Dying with Dignity said the following: 'Dying With Dignity Canada envisions a world where everyone who wishes to consider a MAID death can do so,' and there is no acknowledgement in that line of any medical conditions, of any suffering whatsoever — does my colleague agree or disagree with that vision?" Lawton asked Derksen..Derksen does in fact agree, saying as much in a long-winded way.Derksen summarized that at many of the MAiD committee hearings to which both Lawton and she were privy to, they heard from many "diverse perspectives.""I think what I'm envisioning from Canadians is what I've been saying all along: the right to determine their own decisions with respect to their bodily autonomy and how they want to — if they choose to — leave this life, in the way they choose is best for them," she stated without detailing the parameters.Currently, Bill C-41, which would allow MAiD practitioners to administer euthanasia if a person can no longer consent so long as the person has made an advance request, is currently in its second reading in the House of Commons..The bill would also keep people whose sole condition is a mental illness from receiving MAiD.