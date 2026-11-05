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‘BODILY AUTONOMY’: Liberal MP 'envisions' a right to choose MAiD for every Canadian

MAiD
MAiDGrok AI
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Maid
#cdnpoli
Canada healthcare
euthanasia Canada
MAID Canada
Kristina Tesser Derksen
MP Kristina Tesser Derksen
Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Safeguards Act
MP Andrew Lawton