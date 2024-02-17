Body language expert says Putin is sick and concerned about China

A body language expert says Russian President Vladmir Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson shows he is sick and concerned about Chinese dominance.Mandy O'Brien gave her analysis on her Body Language Ghost channel in a YouTube video already viewed more than 65,000 times. The podcaster with a patreon channel formerly worked in law enforcement and nursing. Her initial observations were of a sick and tense leader. "Putin has been clearing his throat a lot through this interview. He is older, I suspect some form of disease. Whether it be temporary, or chronic. I don't know," she said."He's a little stiff. I wouldn't say he's completely relaxed in this interview, he does become very relaxed later.".O'Brien said Putin's arthritis shows at times and he is "certainly not a yoga master." But he was more loose after Tucker Carlson challenged Putin's claim, with a laugh, that he didn't remember when he last talked to Joe Biden."Putin automatically reacts. You see the smile on his face. It's like, 'Oh, I made a joke. This is very good, you know, it's a little bit of camaraderie,' which I think at this point starts to help him to relax in this interview."O'Brien found Putin often portrayed a "believe me" expression, portrayed by his posture, facial expression and eyebrows. When Carlson asked about the American dollar in foreign policy, Putin seemed to find his stride."As he started that he's very loose, you see the head bob and then point in multiple directions as the brain engages those spots," O'Brien said."When he took his hand and held it like he did, with fingers clawed into it, that is representing the dollar. It is not an open hand of openness. It is a claw that he holds onto."Late in the interview, Carlson asked if the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) were "in danger of being completely dominated by the Chinese economy in a way that's not good for their sovereignty. Do you worry about that?"O'Brien said although Putin claimed he wasn't worried, he clearly was."You got one eyebrow up on that, the other one down. 'It is a boogeyman story,' and he's trying to shrug it off, direct eye contact and the 'believe me' look with a whole lot more stiffness than what we've seen with the US dollar. The boogeyman story is a legitimate boogeyman story. He really is worried that China may pull some shenanigans."Putin said he had great conversations with George Bush and Donald Trump, but seemed to hold Western elites in contempt, O'Brien said."We have no idea with the negative finger in the middle, we're going to assume that he's talking about the elites mindset. So he has a negativity towards it, which he does not put on the side of Bush, nor on the side of Trump, when he speaks on those. So it's not even in the same arena," she said.Putin condemned western elites for their "idea of domination at any cost based also on forceful actions," something matched by his body language."It looks like his hands are stood up, pretty much like pillars, as he's holding something," O'Brien said."He talks a lot with his body. He's literally grabbing it, pointing to himself and that sense of 'it's the idea.' This idea, as Elon likes to call, 'mind virus' for many different things, in Putin's mind, there's another mind thing going around, the wake up. This is what is held so precariously in his fingertips, the wake up."In a 2019 interview, Obrien said initial interest in body language emerged due to trauma in her childhood. Her wariness prompted her to gain tools of discernment on people's true intentions and motivations. On her "about" page on BombardsBodyLanguage.com she writes,"I get asked a lot about credentials. There is no ‘Body Language Degree’. As the world is so polarized, I prefer to keep my personal details to a minimum. I am not looking to become famous," she wrote."With all the threats these days against certain peoples, it is better this way as I have my family to consider and they are my first priority. Those who have followed me for a while, however, will know the proof is in the pudding."Below: Obrien shows a vulnerable Putin having "a lot of stress" alongside Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan three years ago.