A deal that would see the PGA Tour come together under one umbrella with the upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf has major hurdles to pass — including an antitrust review within the American Department of Justice.
And even if the deal does go through, the PGA may have more issues to contend with, including backlash from fans.
New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Canadian golf fans viewing the merger, which would bring the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and Europe’s DP World Tour together, as sub-par.
Indeed, among those who follow the PGA, 43% oppose the deal and just 25% support. Notably, one-in-three (32%) are unsure how to feel about the recently-announced agreement, which caught many, including players, off guard.
The most avid golf fans — those who follow the PGA “very closely” — are divided about the LIV-PGA merger. Two-in-five support it, and two-in-five oppose it.
Asked whether this would affect their viewership going forward — assuming the deal is passed — most Canadian golf fans (59%) say they would watch the same amount with or without the merger. That said, a significant portion of the game’s fanbase is turned off by this proposed merger. One-quarter (23%) say they’ll be less likely to tune in, while 14% say they won’t watch at all. One-in-eight (13%) among the most avid group of fans say they’ll be more likely to tune out, alongside three-in-ten who follow the PGA closely (30%).
“The Canadian market, though smaller than global powerhouses in Europe and the United States, is valuable to both the PGA and to the golf marketplace more broadly in this country. Canada is home to myriad world class golf courses and an industry worth a reported $4 billion,” said Angus Reid.
“With the PGA already commanding a more niche audience than major sports in Canada, this remonstrance from core fans could prove injurious, at least in the short term.”
The online survey was made June 13-16, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 2,624 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
People oppose so called Saudi "blood money" but give China's blood money and the NBA a pass.
The Americans don’t escape the “blood money” either, they have killed thousands of innocent civilians in past 50 years, and are still doing it.
