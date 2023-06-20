Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson

A deal that would see the PGA Tour come together under one umbrella with the upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf has major hurdles to pass — including an antitrust review within the American Department of Justice.

And even if the deal does go through, the PGA may have more issues to contend with, including backlash from fans.

mccann.wp
People oppose so called Saudi "blood money" but give China's blood money and the NBA a pass.

FreeAlberta
The Americans don’t escape the “blood money” either, they have killed thousands of innocent civilians in past 50 years, and are still doing it.

