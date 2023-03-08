Woods and Herman

Woods and Herman

Tiger Woods’ private life is once again in the news, with a tale the 14-time major golf champion tricked his former girlfriend, Erica Herman, into leaving his Florida mansion under the guise of going on a short vacation, only to lock her out amid their messy and shocking split, newly unveiled court documents allege, reports The New York Post.

Last October, Herman filed a landlord complaint that alleged Woods booted her from his Jupiter home “using trickery” and then repeatedly refused to let her back in, according to the filings obtained by The Post.

Jablonski
Jablonski

The Tiger Woods saga. He may have won golf tournaments but his character is a disgrace. Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and many more in that era. Ones you didn’t have to hide your children from.

