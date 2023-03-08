Tiger Woods’ private life is once again in the news, with a tale the 14-time major golf champion tricked his former girlfriend, Erica Herman, into leaving his Florida mansion under the guise of going on a short vacation, only to lock her out amid their messy and shocking split, newly unveiled court documents allege, reports The New York Post.
Last October, Herman filed a landlord complaint that alleged Woods booted her from his Jupiter home “using trickery” and then repeatedly refused to let her back in, according to the filings obtained by The Post.
News of the couple’s split only emerged Wednesday afternoon, after TMZ speculated earlier in the day the relationship was kaput, which was confirmed when the news broke about their months-long legal fight.
The filings claim individuals working on behalf of Woods’ trust convinced Herman to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law.”
Woods apparently paid for a “hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time” says the documents and “frightened her away from returning” to the property.
Her personal property was subsequently removed from the home and took $40,000 in cash that belonged to her before making “scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money,” the court documents allege.
In the landlord filing, Herman claimed the couple had an “oral agreement” that ensured she could live at the mansion for a total of 11 years, and she still had five years remaining when the golf star called it quits on their relationship, says The Post.
Woods filed court documents that Herman was the one who removed her belongings from his home and said she wouldn’t return. Woods’ attorney argued Herman couldn’t claim she was a tenant because oral tenancy agreements under Florida law are only good for less than one year.
A woman scorned?
Based on having five years left on her tenancy agreement, Herman argued in court papers she was entitled to compensation of roughly US$30 million, says The Post.
News of the split and lawsuit comes hot on the heels of Herman taking Woods to court because of a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) she said he made her sign, citing a law that prohibits NDAs when there's evidence of sexual assault or harassment.
Herman, wanting the NDA to be nullified, filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, which spell out her grievances, alleging Woods made her sign the NDA at the start of their relationship, around August 2017, according to her, which she now says is being wrongfully enforced on her, says TMZ.
In the documents, she says Woods’ private trust is trying to force her into keeping quiet about their relationship by aggressively enforcing the NDA.
The NDA, says the documents, should be declared unenforceable under the federal Speak Out Act, which prohibits the enforceability of an NDA agreed to prior to any disputes arising involving sexual assault or sexual harassment.
According to TMZ, Herman says she's seeking clarity from the court because according to her, she's eager to share her experiences with Tiger. She wants a judge to declare the NDA invalid and unenforceable.
The New York Post says it’s not clear if she is accusing Woods of any particular indiscretion, though it’s clear she wants to publicly share her experience with him throughout their nearly six-year relationship.
The couple were first seen together publicly on TV at the 2017 Presidents Cup golf tournament in October 2017, however, Herman was identified on TigerWoods.com in February 2017 as the general manager of Woods’ Jupiter, Fla., restaurant, The Woods.
Tiger has a sorry record of his love life becoming public. Prior to his relationship with Herman, he dated Kristen Smith from 2015 to 2017. In April 2018, TMZ reported Smith was in arbitration with Woods over a nondisclosure agreement. Smith ended the relationship with Woods after suspecting he was unfaithful.
Before Smith, Woods was in a very public romance with Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn, whom he dated for nearly three years before calling it quits in 2015.
Most famously, his first wife, Elin Nordgren chased him out of their Florida home on Thanksgiving night 2009, with a golf club in hand, causing damage to his SUV.
Subsequently, several of Woods’ past hookups told their sides of the story and eventually Woods went into rehab for sex addiction.
There is no word yet when Herman’s NDA lawsuit will be heard in court.
The Tiger Woods saga. He may have won golf tournaments but his character is a disgrace. Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and many more in that era. Ones you didn’t have to hide your children from.
