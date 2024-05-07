Boissonnault's financial disclosures draw scrutiny

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault (Edmonton Centre) faced intense questioning Monday regarding his financial dealings with an Alberta holding company during his time in cabinet, says Blacklock's Reporter.The Commons human resources committee heard that Boissonnault received payments, including fees from contracts with local authorities and the Department of Transport.Boissonnault defended himself, stating, “I have received funds into my business that were cleared by the Ethics Commissioner that happened while I was a private citizen... If you want to know how much money I made as a private citizen, I direct you to the Commissioner of Ethics.”Pressed further about payments received since becoming a Minister, Boissonnault declined to disclose the figure, stating, “That information is with the Commissioner of Ethics.”Boissonnault's investments included shares in 2256956 Alberta Limited, a holding company, and income from 2050877 Alberta Limited operating under the name Navis. While he acknowledged receiving payments from Navis Group since assuming ministerial duties, he did not divulge the exact amount.Conservative MP Michael Cooper questioned the propriety of a cabinet minister receiving income from a private company with undisclosed holdings, suggesting it raises concerns about integrity and ethical standards.Liberal MP Robert Morrissey, chair of the committee, expressed discomfort with the line of questioning, cautioning against attacks on Boissonnault's integrity.