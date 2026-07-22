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Bombardier signs letter of intent for up to 60 business jets with Saudi-backed operator

A Bombardier Challenger 3500 jet.
A Bombardier Challenger 3500 jet. Courtesy of Bombardier
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Saudi Arabia
Business
Bombardier
Jets
Private Jets
Saudi Arabia Government
Bombardier Inc
Saudi Helicopter Company
Vista Global Holding Ltd
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Western Standard
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