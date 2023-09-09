The strings snapped on the Saskatchewan banjo in its rematch against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Saskatchewan opened the scoring at a sold-out IG Field in Winnipeg with a 27-yard field goal by Brett Lauther.
Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Backup Winnipeg quarterback Dakota Prukop got the game's first major to put Winnipeg up 6-3. Running back Brady Oliveira followed up with a 17-yard touchdown on a desperation pass by Zach Collaros. The score was 14-3 as the quarter ended.
Kenny Lawler caught a 24-yard TD pass early in the second quarter. Saskatchewan replied with a 39-yard field goal to make the score 21-6.
Receiver Dalton Schoen had a TD reception of 16 yards. Saskatchewan's ensuing drive ended on a failed third-and-one sneak by Antonio Pipkin.
Schoen followed with two more TD catches of 31 and 8 yards before the half ended. Both Lawler and Schoen finished the game with 104 yards receiving.
Winnipeg had the ball for 18:16 in the first half, scoring 42 points and gaining 405 net yards. This season, the previous best half by a CFL team was a 28-point performance. The biggest comeback in Banjo Bowl history was only an 11-point deficit.
Sergio Castillo kicked a 40-yard field goal in the third quarter. He followed with successful 24- and 18-yard attempts in the fourth quarter to make the score 51-6.
Lauther missed a 41-yard attempt in the final two minutes of the game. Winnipeg made its first punt in the final 30 seconds.
Winnipeg clinched a playoff berth as they rose to 10-3. Saskatchewan remains third in the West at 6-6.
Dolegala was 15 for 21 for 113 yards for Saskatchewan, while backup Shea Patterson was 3-for-3 for 26 yards. Winnipeg's Drew Brown threw a 21-yard pass while two fell incomplete.
Riders coach Craig Dickenson told CKRM's Luc Mullinder his team's performance was unacceptable.
"We got to get better. That's the main thing, Luc, whether it's a home game or a road game, and we've got to figure out why they were able to do what they were able to do to us this game so easily. And we've got to try to make sure that our players know that, moving forward, we can't have that.”
Bomber receiver James Murphy had his number 21 unveiled on the team's wall of honour. The 1986 CFL Most Outstanding Player won Grey Cups with Winnipeg in '84' '88, and '90 and was the 15th player so honoured.
"It was just a feeling of joy. Just unbelievable," Murphy said of the experience.
Murphy played for the Bombers for the worst defeat they handed Saskatchewan, a 56-0 drubbing in 1986. However, he told CKRM radio Saskatchewan had the best fans in the league.
Earlier in the week, the Bombers unveiled sideline life-sized bobbleheads of Collaros, Lawler, and Willie Jefferson.
