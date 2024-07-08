Bombs blow up six mailboxes east of Saskatoon

Explosive devices blew up six mailboxes east of Saskatoon, prompting an RCMP investigation.On Sunday, Saskatoon RCMP received a report that several mailboxes near Sunset Estates in the Rural Municipality of Blucher were broken into and suspicious objects left in them.Investigation determined that one of the mailboxes had been damaged by an explosive device.At approximately 9:50 a.m. on July 8, 2024, Saskatoon RCMP received a separate report of an explosive device placed in a mailbox on Rural Road 3040, in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park.Further investigation has determined that seven explosive devices were placed in mailboxes in the area. Six of them detonated, damaging the mailboxes.No injuries have been reported.Saskatchewan RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit is assisting with this ongoing investigation.Officers ask that residents not handle any suspicious or unknown devices found in mailboxes. If one is found, or if you have information about these incidents, call Saskatoon RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.