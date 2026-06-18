Bonnie Crombie considering Mississauga mayoral run

TORONTO — Former Mississauga mayor and Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie says she is weighing a return to municipal politics as speculation grows over whether she will enter the city's upcoming mayoral election.Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday, Crombie confirmed she is considering her options when asked if she plans to run for mayor of Mississauga."We are considering options," Crombie said, adding that she will have "more to say in the coming weeks" about her future plans.Crombie served as Mississauga's mayor from 2014 until 2024, succeeding longtime mayor Hazel McCallion. She resigned from the position after winning the Ontario Liberal Party leadership in 2023 and later led the party into the 2025 provincial election.Her potential return to municipal politics comes less than a year after she stepped down as Liberal leader following the party's election defeat and a disappointing leadership review.The prospect of Crombie re-entering the race has already drawn reactions from other candidates seeking the mayor's office..Ward 2 Coun. Alvin Tedjo, who is also running for mayor, criticized the possibility of a Crombie comeback during an interview with Newstalk 1010."She left because she wanted to be premier," Tedjo said. "I get that she thought there was something better, but she quit to do something else, and she's currently treating the city like a backup plan and a consolation prize, and honestly, I think residents deserve better."Tedjo also said both Crombie and current Mayor Carolyn Parrish represent continuity rather than change.Parrish declined to comment directly on Crombie's remarks, saying she would wait until Crombie formally registers as a candidate before responding.Coun. Dipika Damerla, another candidate in the mayoral race, welcomed the possibility of Crombie joining the field.In a statement, Damerla said she supports anyone entering the race to contribute ideas for the city's future."My focus is on building the next chapter of our city through practical leadership that delivers results for residents. Mississauga is looking ahead, and so am I," Damerla said..Premier Doug Ford has also weighed in on the possibility of Crombie seeking the mayor's office again.In March, Ford said he would support Parrish if Crombie entered the race, stating he would "send an army" to Mississauga to help the incumbent mayor. Ford and Crombie frequently clashed during her time as mayor over issues including development charges and municipal policy.More recently, Ford said he would work with whoever voters choose to lead the city.If Crombie decides to run, she would join an already crowded field. Seven candidates have registered for the mayoral race, including Parrish, Tedjo and Damerla.Mississauga voters will head to the polls on Oct. 26.