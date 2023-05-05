PSAC
By Matthew Horwood

According to Treasury Board (TB) President Mona Fortier, the estimated cost of settling with striking federal employees does not include the cost of the $2,500 bonuses. If the bonuses were included, they would add over $300 million to the overall settlement cost, estimated at $5.2 billion.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier

Courtesy CBC

“When we have ratification, we can adjust the amount,” Fortier told the Senate National Finance committee.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.