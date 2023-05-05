According to Treasury Board (TB) President Mona Fortier, the estimated cost of settling with striking federal employees does not include the cost of the $2,500 bonuses. If the bonuses were included, they would add over $300 million to the overall settlement cost, estimated at $5.2 billion.
“When we have ratification, we can adjust the amount,” Fortier told the Senate National Finance committee.
The last striking employees, 35,000 members of the Union of Taxation Employees, yesterday settled on terms similar to those reached with 120,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), said the TB.
Fortier told reporters Monday that the cost of the four-year settlement “is estimated at $1.3 billion a year,” a total of $5.2 billion.
Fortier, under senators’ questioning, acknowledged there were additional expenses.
“Does this include the lump sum payments of $2,500 that will be paid?” asked Sen. Clément Gignac (QC).
“No,” replied President Fortier.
“We will make adjustments based on this amount.”
“Then we’re talking about an additional $200 million or $300 million,” said Gignac.
Payment of $2,500 bonuses to 155,000 employees would total $387.5 million.
The PSAC has recommended that members ratify the TB’s offer of wage increases compounded at 12.6% over four years retroactive to 2021.
The TB did not elaborate on other union requests for employee shift premiums after 4 p.m., a $1,500 annual bonus for employees who spoke Indigenous languages, an education fund for laid-off members up to $17,000 and four weeks’ paid holiday after four years’ service.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the TB did agree to maintain a current policy of allowing employees to work from home up to three days per week.
The scope of telework is unknown.
“Do you have any numbers you could provide us in terms of how many people within the Public Service Alliance of Canada are working at home versus the office?” asked Sen. Larry Smith (QC).
“We don’t necessarily have all the numbers from all the departments,” replied Fortier.
“We are starting to gather some intelligence and data, but it is the department’s prerogative regarding how they will assess and determine up to three days.”
“How can we evaluate the improvements in terms of service delivery to Canadians?” asked Sen. Tony Loffreda (QC).
“Are we improving outcomes? How are you measuring outcomes?”
“I think we need to make sure we balance and we look at all those data points that we are gathering on productivity,” replied Fortier.
Budget Officer Yves Giroux earlier told the Senate National Finance committee he could find no figures on how many federal employees worked from home.
“There seems to be a great lack of information in this regard,” said Giroux.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
