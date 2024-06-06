'BOO HOO': Trudeau Liberals refuse to name spies in Parliament; mock Tories for demanding them

The Trudeau Liberals will not be naming names of parliamentarians sharing intelligence information with foreign governments, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Thursday.And one Liberal MP said of the Tories demanding their names: "boo hoo."MPs and senators on Wednesday demanded lawmakers who spied for foreign entities be named and expelled from parliament. Sen. Leo Housakos said, “Who are these Liberals? I am calling you out. When will you name the parliamentarians who are implicated in this foreign interference?”The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) on Monday released a bombshell report there are several parliamentarians who secretly took payments from foreign embassies, were directed by foreign officials, and spied on Canadian colleagues. .The Liberals however refused to respond during session or after question period. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland when asked by reporters about the damning report turned and fled the scrum. .Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary responsible for the NSICOP file, said “Boo hoo, get over it.”.Conservative MP Frank Caputo on Thursday morning at the the House Public Safety committee asked again if the Liberals would name the names of the spies on Parliament Hill, “yes or no.”“No,” said LeBlanc. He claimed if his party released names it would be “irresponsible.” “It’s important for Canadians to understand that these names are contained in intelligence reports; in some cases, it’s uncorroborated, or unverified intelligence information,” said LeBlanc.“The idea that there’s a perfect list of names that is entirely reliable that should be released to the public is simply irresponsible.”LeBlanc said he knows there are “a number of names that were surfaced in various intelligence products” but could not confirm whether those names match the NSICOP report because he doesn’t have the details. “But I’m very comfortable that I have access to all of the most important intelligence information, which would include in some cases names,” he said. LeBlanc said Canadians should look to the capabilities of Canada’s intelligence agencies and the RCMP. “That’s our system in a rule of law democracy. It’s not simply releasing a series of names,” said LeBlanc.