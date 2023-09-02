Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Big fake breasts transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux showed up at her new high school in men’s clothing and no fake breasts or blond wig.
Last year, Lemieux became famous because of her large fake breasts. She used to be a shop teacher at Oakville-Trafalgar High School but got a new teaching job over the summer.
The Oakville school faced bomb threats after the shop teacher was seen in photos with Z-cup fake breasts in her classroom. Some teachers even had to take time off because they were so stressed.
Canadian transgender school teacher ditches Z Cup prosthetic breasts during outing today despite claiming that his breasts are real due to a rare genetic condition.
Lemieux had said the breasts were real and caused by a “hormone sensitivity to estrogen.” She also claimed to be intersex, with both male and female sexual parts.
Lemieux’s new school principal Tom Fisher sent a memo to parents that said there would be a new teacher in the fall who had their own “gender expression.”
The school board has “an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect,” said Fisher.
“Should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests, we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety – and to share any operational plans.”
Also, in the memo, Fisher told parents that the school might get a lot of media attention because of Lemieux.
The school made plans for how people would go in and out of the school. The outside doors would be locked during school hours and everyone would have to use just the front main doors. Students and visitors would have to use an intercom system to get in or out.
Last school year, Lemieux became famous worldwide when pictures of her were shared on social media.
The photos showed her with a blonde wig and lipstick, wearing a really tight sweater that showed off her Z-cup large fake breasts.
Earlier this year, Lemieux was given work to do at home instead of teaching at the school. The Halton District School Board said they could not do anything about Lemieux's appearance because of the Ontario Human Rights Code.
