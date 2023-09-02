HDSB
Left courtesy Halton District School Board. Right courtesy Kayla Lemieux.

Big fake breasts transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux showed up at her new high school in men’s clothing and no fake breasts or blond wig.

Last year, Lemieux became famous because of her large fake breasts. She used to be a shop teacher at Oakville-Trafalgar High School but got a new teaching job over the summer.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Amy08
Amy08

I'm going to cancel my subscription here if WS keeps referring to males as "she/her"

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Why is it not in Trudeau’s cabinet in charge of education?

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Oh well...thanks for the mammaries.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Lol!

You, Sir, win the interwebz today!

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[beam]

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

How low can we go when sickos like this are allowed near minors not to mention even teach.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.