Calgary skyline

Calgary skyline

 Courtesy Myke Thomas

In the 12-month period of July 2021 to July 2022, Calgary grew by more than 42,000 residents, the largest 12-month growth in the city’s history.

The majority of the new Calgarians arrived from Ontario and BC, seeking a more affordable lifestyle.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

The majority of the new Calgarians arrived from Ontario and BC, seeking a more affordable lifestyle.

Most new Canadians enter Canada via Ontario and BC and then relocate, for the most part, to already established cultural silos. If these make up a large part of new Albertan's then it is safe to say it is about money, it usually is, but more affordable lifestyle? Most left that behind. More affordable lifestyle sounds more like Winnipeg or Halifax. IME Calgary is not a cheap city to live in, not if you want a house with enough room for a garage or garden or a yard.

Report Add Reply
MTDEF
MTDEF

Ontario and BC immigrants = the last bastion of conservatism in a major Alberta city is gone. Socialists and wokes will swing the vote to the NDP provincially, and the Libtards federally. Keep your powder dry, you're going to need it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.