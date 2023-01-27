In the 12-month period of July 2021 to July 2022, Calgary grew by more than 42,000 residents, the largest 12-month growth in the city’s history.
The majority of the new Calgarians arrived from Ontario and BC, seeking a more affordable lifestyle.
Of Canada’s major markets, Calgary offers the most affordable housing options, a shorter commute for those returning to offices and job sites and of course, that big pile of rocks, the Rocky Mountains, just 45 minutes away.
The dramatic growth kept the development and home building industries extremely busy, according to a new report from the City of Calgary.
“The development and construction industry remained strong in 2022 and similar growth and momentum is expected in 2023,” says Ulrik Seward, manager of business and building safety. “The future of Calgary is dependent on the strong partnerships we have developed with industry.”
“Our city’s growth is evident with 18,855 building permits issued in 2022, worth $5.5 billion. Commercial multi-residential projects were up 9% from 2021. Building permits for single and semi-detached homes were down 2% from 2021, but up 32% from the five-year average, with 5,418 permits issued.”
The high volume of permits spurred inspection volumes, says Seward.
“The city processed 204,844 inspections in 2022, up 14% from 179,447 in 2021,” he says. “To support the growing demand, we’ve realigned planning and approvals expertise, inspection services and business supports into cross-functional teams to deliver upon and improve service delivery to our customers.”
In 2022, more than $375 million was approved by council for new community investments.
“These new areas of the city will be able to accommodate 490,000 people over the next 20 to 30 years,” says Seward.
“In the shorter term, we've made these areas development-ready by investing in water and sanitary pipes, fire stations and transportation access. These development-ready areas can accommodate more than 190,000 people over the next decade.”
The rapid growth has put pressures on developers and builders who are facing challenges such as skilled labour shortages, high material costs and limited availability of supplies and equipment.
The challenges are being met by the construction industry through a $15 million province-wide investment campaign announced last fall to fund scholarships at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Calgary) and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (Edmonton) for careers in construction, after a challenge from Jay Westman, CEO and chairman of Jayman Built and JWI Investments.
“The shortage of skilled labour is the largest single issue our industry has ever faced, extending build times for new homes and putting at risk home affordability in our province,” said Westman, when the scholarship fund was announced.
“I have chosen to lead this investment campaign to make a notable impact in overcoming the financial concerns of students, while also bolstering our industry’s much-needed construction capacity across Alberta. This is an Alberta initiative with an Alberta solution.”
At the time, the challenge surpassed the initial goal of $3 million, which includes a $2 million donation from Westman, as well as other home builders, including Homes by Avi and Anthem Properties.
Tuition for apprentice and diploma programs at SAIT and NAIT can surpass $5,000 for a four-year program. This initiative could fund approximately 3,000 awards for the institutions’ home-building apprenticeship and pre-employment covering the full range of residential construction careers, including carpentry, plumbing, sheet metal, electrician, bricklayer, cabinet maker, roofer, drywall, glazier, insulator and painter, for example, and will help workers on a pathway to their journeyperson certifications.
(2) comments
The majority of the new Calgarians arrived from Ontario and BC, seeking a more affordable lifestyle.
Most new Canadians enter Canada via Ontario and BC and then relocate, for the most part, to already established cultural silos. If these make up a large part of new Albertan's then it is safe to say it is about money, it usually is, but more affordable lifestyle? Most left that behind. More affordable lifestyle sounds more like Winnipeg or Halifax. IME Calgary is not a cheap city to live in, not if you want a house with enough room for a garage or garden or a yard.
Ontario and BC immigrants = the last bastion of conservatism in a major Alberta city is gone. Socialists and wokes will swing the vote to the NDP provincially, and the Libtards federally. Keep your powder dry, you're going to need it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.