Doctor's office

Doctor's office 

 Courtesy Ed Hunter/CBC

The department of Employment has announced a 50% bonus on loan forgiveness for medical students willing to serve in rural areas of the country. 

This initiative, which will cost $3.2 million annually, addresses the shortage of doctors and nurses in rural areas, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

Manufactured crisis created doctor shortage. Now they are going to forgive while taking MORE control.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

makes sense to me

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.