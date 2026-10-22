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Border Service charges five in alleged visa fraud involving 209 Bangladeshis

Scheme used fraudulent documents for temporary resident applications; one accused is from Toronto and warrants hit Ontario addresses.
The alleged immigration fraud scheme involved visa applications for 209 Bangladeshi nationals.
The alleged immigration fraud scheme involved visa applications for 209 Bangladeshi nationals. Illustration
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Ontario
Immigration
Quebec
Fraud
Bangladesh
Temporary Residents
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Western Standard
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