Borrowers under a costly federal COVID-19 business loan program were typically small and heavily indebted, according to a Department of Industry report. Losses under the Canada Emergency Business Account are estimated in the billions.

“In general loan recipients tended to be young businesses,” said the report SME Profile: Recipients Of The Canada Emergency Business Account. “Around 41% of them had been in operation for no more than 10 years. Most of these, 53%, were micro sized having no more than four employees.”

Grinder
Grinder

C'mon WS, do a full research on a story before regurgitating old stuff! 50,000+ of these businesses have their loans called! No foregiveness after being qualified 2.5 years ago AND a shortened repayment term. Watch the insolvency numbers go up next January. This government does have your back, the trouble is they don't mention they have a huge knife in their hands and are about to plunge it into your heart back there!

