Boston Pizza said it would rename its Ice District location in Edmonton to Kostin Pizza to honour Oilers forward Klim Kostin if it received 5,000 likes on a tweet.
“Who says no??” said Boston Pizza in a Tuesday tweet.
5K likes here and we rename our Ice District location to Kostin Pizza. Who says no??@tyleryaremchuk @OilersNation @jsbmbaggedmilk— Boston Pizza (@bostonpizza) May 2, 2023
Boston Pizza was commenting on a video of Oilersnation Everyday host Liam Horrobin saying it's crazy to think how much of an impact Kostin had on the Oilers’ first round because he was on the bench for one game.
“And he had three goals,” said Horrobin.
“And I mean, that’s what you want from depth scoring, right?”
Klim Kostin’s impact has been awesome and shows how valuable depth scoring is for the Edmonton Oilers🎤: @LiamHorrobin pic.twitter.com/PfrzJyg8TH— x - Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) May 2, 2023
He said he saw a tweet which summarized the game well. The tweet argued centremen Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored in the game, but they were not the headliners.
The host went on to say it was amazing the Oilers closed out a game with everyone contributing. It shows where the team is at right now.
Horrobin joked about how Kostin playing less than 10 minutes a night is having a large impact. While he questioned before the playoffs who the star of the team was, he said it is “1,000,000% the real Klim Shady.”
After the tweet went out, Boston Pizza acknowledged likes were growing at a faster rate.
“Here for it,” it said.
Likes are growing at an alarmingly fast rate. Here for it.— Boston Pizza (@bostonpizza) May 2, 2023
Once the like total was reached, Boston Pizza called Oilers supporters “a bunch of beauties.”
Its design team was working on altering the sign.
“Stay tuned,” it said.
Oilers Nation is a bunch of beauties. Our design team is working on altering the sign as we speak. Stay tuned.@OilersNation https://t.co/6xZ6sc8tpY— Boston Pizza (@bostonpizza) May 2, 2023
Kostin put up three goals — including an overtime winner — and an assist over six games in the first round of National Hockey League playoffs.
Boston Pizza did not specify if he was entitled to free pizza.
The Oilers are scheduled to play the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Game One of the second round. The two teams never met in the postseason before.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
