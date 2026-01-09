BOVINE BACKLASH: Poilievre, ranchers warn CFIA livestock traceability changes will add costs and red tape

CALGARY — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to halt plans to update the federal livestock identification and traceability rules, warning the changes will burden farmers and ranchers already struggling with rising costs.The proposed amendments would expand mandatory traceability requirements for livestock, including beef cattle, bison, sheep, goats, as well as deer and elk.In a post on X, Poilievre accused the Liberal government of layering new regulations on farmers at a time when food affordability is a growing concern..“If taxes on fertilizer, farm equipment, and fuel weren’t enough, now the Liberals are planning on amending CFIA’s identification and traceability regulations this spring, adding endless red tape on farmers and ranchers across Canada,” Poilievre said.“This is all while Canadians are struggling more than ever to put food on the table.”Poilievre argued the government should focus on cutting taxes and reducing regulatory burdens to help lower food prices.The CFIA is expected to “soft-launch” the regulations sometime in early to mid-2026.“We expect that it will happen probably in the first or second quarter of 2026, and after that, there’ll be a one-year soft launch of the enforcement of it,” Rick Wright, chief executive officer of the Livestock Markets Association of Canada, previously told Canadian Cattlemen.Under the changes, all premises that handle livestock would be required to have a valid Premises Identification Number (PID).The regulations would also shorten reporting timelines for livestock movement, slaughter, disposal, and deaths to seven days — a significant reduction from the current 30- to 60-day reporting window.Some producers say the proposed rules go beyond what is necessary and will add unnecessary financial strain, particularly for smaller operations.Colleen Cline, a rancher near Bowden, Alta., told the Western Standard that while producers have used CFIA-approved ear tags for years, the expanded reporting requirements are an example of government overreach.“We've had to do the CFIA tags on our new calves for quite a few years, but now they want to know all the deaths and all that other stuff… Oh boy,” Cline said..Alberta Beef Producers walk away from Canadian Cattle Association over governance dispute.“They want to take over the farms and they're just putting their thumbs on top of us so we can't move any which way without them, they’re having their say.”Cline said the shortened reporting deadlines and increased data collection risk drawing regulatory scrutiny from officials and other parties who may be unfamiliar with the cattle business.“Somebody in a city that doesn't know anything about cattle says, ‘Oh, they had a dead cow. Well, we better get on there and check it.’” Cline stated.“It's kinda getting scary, like the ostrich farm.”She added that while large operations may be able to absorb the extra workload, smaller and retiring producers may not.“Each time these new rules come in, it’s like, ‘Can we even carry on?’” Cline said.“We’ve downsized our herd… I can’t imagine a big herd with 200, 300 more cows having to report all that all the time. You’d have to have a secretary.”The Canadian Cattle Association (CCA) has warned of misinformation regarding the regulations circulating online and has said no new traceability rules came into force on Jan. 1, 2026, despite claims to the contrary on social media..“There is significant misinformation being shared regarding CFIA’s proposed traceability regulations,” the CCA said in a statement.“CCA worked with provincial associations and other industry groups to ensure the regulations follow the cattle industry-led implementation plan.”CCA president Tyler Fulton later acknowledged producer concerns on X, saying they have heard producers’ concerns over the proposed regulations “loud and clear.”.“Be assured, the Canadian Cattle Association has and will continue to advocate for traceability systems that work for ranchers and feeders and beef farmers,” Fulton said.“Given the Canadian cattle industry’s reliance on export markets, we need to be prepared and have the tools available to manage animal disease events quickly and efficiently. It is our ability to show swift action to consumers and our trading partners that gives them confidence in their Canadian beef supply.”