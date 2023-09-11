Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A massive statue of Wonder Woman has been put on display on Bow Valley College’s third floor, watching over the Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) studio in Calgary.
“We wanted something to inspire our Centre for Entertainment Arts students as they arrive for classes,” said Bow Valley Dean of Business, Technology and CEA Alison Anderson in a press release.
“We chose Wonder Woman because she is a powerful figure, exudes confidence and is a wonderful representation of inclusivity in the creative industries.”
Bow Valley said its first cohort of students in CEA’s new advanced film production diploma program were on hand for the unveiling of the Wonder Woman statue.
It added it expects it to be a social media attraction for super fans in Calgary. While its students are lining up for selfies with the statue, members of the public will soon be welcome to snap a photo with it.
It will be hosting its open house on October 21, which happens to be Wonder Woman Day, celebrating her debut in the 1940s.
Bow Valley Manager of the Welcome Centre and Student Recruitment Victoria Wells called the open house “a great opportunity to learn about our exciting programs.”
“We offer diplomas and certificates in high-demand industries such as film and television production and game development in CEA in addition to quality programs in business, technology, community, and health,” said Wells.
“And while at Open House, be sure to pose for a social media moment with Wonder Woman.”
No real life people to choose from? Not a single woman in the history of Alberta was worthy of a statue? So they chose a comic book character, how low our education system has sunk.
