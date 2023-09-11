Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman statue 

 Courtesy Bow Valley College

A massive statue of Wonder Woman has been put on display on Bow Valley College’s third floor, watching over the Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) studio in Calgary. 

“We wanted something to inspire our Centre for Entertainment Arts students as they arrive for classes,” said Bow Valley Dean of Business, Technology and CEA Alison Anderson in a press release. 

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

No real life people to choose from? Not a single woman in the history of Alberta was worthy of a statue? So they chose a comic book character, how low our education system has sunk.

