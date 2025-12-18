Boxing Canada stands in Alberta's corner in their fight with Skate Canada

Boxing Canada threw their support behind the Alberta government on Wednesday in the aftermath of Skate Canada's decision to not hold events in the province over a conflict with Alberta's law on transgender female athletes in women's and girls' sports. "We are hopeful that the Alberta legislation protects the ability of all Albertans to participate in sport — while ensuring that the conditions during competition meet Boxing Canada’s priorities of safety, fairness, and then broad participation,” wrote Christopher Lindsay, executive director of Boxing Canada, in an email sent to the National Post.On Tuesday, Skate Canada told CBC that it would no longer hold national or international events in Alberta because of the province's legislation directing the governing bodies to restrict participation in women's and girls' sports to individuals who were born female. "Following a careful assessment of Alberta’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, Skate Canada has determined that we are unable to host events in the province while maintaining our national standards for safe and inclusive sport," reads a statement from Skate Canada for CBC..Canada's Secretary of State for Sport, Adam van Koeverden, posted a statement on X opposing Alberta's legislation."Our government believes in a sport system that provides opportunities for all Canadians to participate and excel without discrimination, including the transgender community, which is disproportionately vulnerable, excluded, and marginalized," wrote van Koeverden.Premier Danielle Smith was blunt when expressing her displeasure with Skate Canada's decision."Skate Canada‘s refusal to hold events in Alberta because we choose to protect women and girls in sport is disgraceful," wrote Smith in an X post..Alberta's Minister of Tourism and Sport, Andrew Boitchenko, likewise criticized Skate Canada following their decision. "It is disappointing that Skate Canada is refusing to support and protect their own female athletes. Alberta's policies protect women and girls and ensure that female athletic competitions are fair and safe," wrote Boitchenko in a statement sent to the Western Standard."No athlete should have an unfair advantage, and no athlete should have to put themselves at risk of harm to participate in the sports they love. This is an issue that even the International Olympic Committee has recognized and plans to address in the new year.".In his email to the National Post, Lindsay outlined that an equal playing field is vital in boxing."(Competitive boxing) is highly regulated with age, skill, weight, and gender-based categories. In competition, a random draw is used to match boxers so those regulations exist to build trust than an opponent’s abilities are within a prescribed range,” Lindsay wrote.“We believe that access to recreation and fitness must be protected for all Canadians. But the access to competition requires attention to the existing rules to ensure safety and fairness.”Lindsay told the National Post that Boxing Canada remains willing to host future events in Alberta.