Boy, 12, charged with hit-and-run involving Toronto police officer

TORONTO — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly striking a Toronto police officer with a stolen vehicle during an early-morning incident in East York.Toronto police responded to an auto theft call near Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers located the stolen vehicle and attempted to contain it on the Leaside Bridge using two police cruisers. During the encounter, the driver allegedly struck an officer who had exited his vehicle.The officer sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital. SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said the officer has since been released.An officer at the scene discharged his firearm multiple times in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The SIU said it has not yet determined whether the shots were fired before or after the officer was struck.The vehicle was carrying three youths, including the 12-year-old driver, another 12-year-old and a 13-year-old passenger.Investigators said the driver later abandoned the vehicle near Donlands Avenue and Floyd Avenue before fleeing on foot. He was arrested near Donlands Avenue and Mortimer Avenue.The boy was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of those injuries.“It’s not yet confirmed the nature of the boy’s injuries,” Denette told reporters. “The injury could be from a bullet, could be a graze, could be glass from the vehicle. We don’t yet know that, but what we do know is it’s non-life-threatening injuries at this point.”.The SIU confirmed that police gunfire struck the stolen vehicle, although investigators have not said how many rounds were fired.The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with attempted murder, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop for police, assaulting a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident.One of the occupants of the vehicle remains outstanding, according to the SIU.The SIU has invoked its mandate and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The agency is responsible for examining cases involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.