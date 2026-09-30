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Boy, 12, pleads guilty in hammer killing of homeless man

Court hears video of a planned downtown attack on five men
Toronto police said five men were attacked within a 3 hour window
Toronto police said five men were attacked within a 3 hour windowIllustration
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