News

Brad Wall doubts PM Carney and Western power within Canada

Wall said he is "Saskatchewan first," and that while the "jury is still out" on the Carney government's economic plans, "it ain't looking good."
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall stands by former radio host John Gormley at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina, Oct. 16, 2025
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall stands by former radio host John Gormley at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina, Oct. 16, 2025Lee Harding
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Brad Wall
Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney
David Peterson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news