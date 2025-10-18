Brad Wall receives Tax Fighter Award for opposition to Carbon Tax

Saskatchewan’s fourteenth premier was honoured with an award for his consistent opposition to the federal carbon tax.Brad Wall was presented the Canadian Taxpayer’s Federation’s (CTF) Tax Fighter award at a reception at Regina’s Hotel Saskatchewan on Thursday night. Three hundred attendees gathered to reminisce on Saskatchewan's political past and get pictures with the province's fourth-longest serving premier.After introductory comments from CTF National Director Franco Terrazzano, President and CEO Scott Hennig, and board chair and former Wall cabinet minister Tim McMillan, other voices of the Wall era spoke by video tribute in a brief documentary. These included Former Finance Minister Ken Krawetz, advisor Reg Downs, and Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz, who was a former staffer in the Wall government.Clad in a cowboy hat and glasses, Wall told the audience the award presentation was “very humbling” and “a great honour.” He said the video had a lot of “he” but should have been “we”, and that his government’s accomplishments were shared with his caucus and cabinet.“I was blessed beyond measure to have an amazing group of women and men served in caucus, serving in the Legislative Assembly with me,” he said.Wall, who lives in the Cypress Hills and turns 60 next month, also credited 25-year Newstalk radio host John Gormley for aiding Saskatchewan’s political shift. At Wall’s suggestion, the two had a fireside chat about Wall’s time in office..Gormley recalled how federal Liberal Leader Stephane Dion called for a carbon tax early in Wall’s tenure as premier, only to be rebuffed by Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who dubbed it, “a tax on everything.”Everything changed when the Justin Trudeau Liberals came to power. Wall recalled his first premiers’ meeting with the new prime minister. Despite a deep and stubborn trough in commodity prices devastating Western Canada, Trudeau’s office said the only topic on the agenda was climate change. Following a day-and-a-half of meetings, Trudeau promised he would see the premiers again and not introduce a carbon tax unilaterally without that happening.Later, federal environment minister Catherine McKenna called the provincial environment ministers for a meeting, then brought in a television so the premiers could watch Trudeau make the surprise announcement in Parliament of a federal consumer carbon tax.Scott Moe, then Saskatchewan environment minister, phoned Wall and said he was thinking of leaving the meeting.“I said, ‘I think that’s a reasonable idea,’” Wall recalled. “And then I asked him, 'Can you take anyone with you?’” Only Moe’s counterpart from Newfoundland followed.Wall recalled calling the prime minister soon afterwards. Gormley asked Wall if he used words his parents would approve of. Wall quipped his dad would have approved of some of his language, though not his pastor or his mom. The audience laughed..Newfoundland and Labrador caved to the carbon tax idea, as did some traditionally conservative economists, such as Jack Mintz in his Eco-Fiscal Commission. Opposition from federal Conservatives became less strident. Suddenly, Wall felt like an outlier in his anti-carbon tax stance, save for the outspoken CTF.“I was surprised all through those years that we had no allies,” Wall said, calling carbon tax support, “a parade that we didn't want to join.”Wall recalled some uncomfortable reflections in cabinet.“Maybe we're just wrong. What are we missing here? Because all of these people we respect who are on the conservative side of the ledger are kind of moving in this other direction.”What kept the Wall cabinet consistent was the raw realities of the carbon tax. It placed onerous financial burdens on a nation with a cold climate, rich in resources, and high in transportation costs between distant cities.“It's not right for–certainly for Saskatchewan, it's not right for Western Canada. We don't think it's right for the country. So we're not going to have [us] drinking in this Kool Aid,” Wall recalled.Wall warned that Canada was still stuck with punishing, but hidden carbon taxes."The industrial Carbon Tax we're still left with is still very much a huge problem in terms of the competitiveness of this country and in terms of provinces like ours that have export trade-exposed industries," Wall said.