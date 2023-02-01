Tom Brady — unquestionably the greatest of all time (GOAT) — announced his retirement. And this time he says he means it.
Brady announced he was retiring last year, but changed his mind to quarterback the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season.
He announced his retirement in a short video posted to Twitter Wednesday morning, saying, “I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.
“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”
Brady, 45, played 23 seasons in the NFL, racking up seven Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots and one win the Buccaneers.
He has three Most Valuable Player trophies and has broken almost every passing record, including regular season passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). He also amassed the most wins of any player in NFL history (251).
In the video, he also thanked family, friends, teammates and competitors for their support.
“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he said in the short video. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Brady was practically unknown when he was selected 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Patriots, behind six other quarterbacks, three kickers and a punter.
He went to the team as a backup quarterback, but saw no game action until week two of the 2001 season, when the starting quarterback, Drew Bledsoe, suffered a near-fatal injury late in the fourth quarter of a 10-3 loss to the New York Jets.
As they say, the rest is history.
He took the Patriots to the Super Bowl that year, winning the big game on Feb. 3, 2002, 23 year ago, at the age of 24.
Brady played 20 seasons with the Pats, going to the Buccaneers as a free agent after the 2020 season, leading the team to his final Super Bowl victory in 2021.
“Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege,” JJ Watt, one of the best defensive players of all time who retired from the Arizona Cardinals this year, tweeted Wednesday. “The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10 am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”
Despite all his success, Brady found winning a lot tougher during his final season in the NFL.
The Bucs finished with an 8-9 record, with many of their top stars not performing at the level which helped them win the league title two seasons ago.
Brady didn’t look like his unflappable self either, with unusual errors and uncharacteristic mis-timings creeping into the Tampa Bay offense.
It was also a difficult year off the field, with Brady going through a divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen.
Despite the difficult final year of his career, Brady marches off into the sunset as the owner of more Super Bowls than any individual NFL franchise, a 15-time Pro Bowler and a strong case as not just the greatest NFL player of all time, but one of the best athletes ever in any sport.
The retirement announcement comes on the heels of the release of 80 for Brady a movie inspired by the true story of four female friends who to see Brady and the Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl game. The movie stars Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin.
You’ll still be seeing Brady. It was announced last year when he retired, he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, US$375 million deal.
