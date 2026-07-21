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Brampton East MPP faces Integrity Commissioner complaint over ads in father’s newspaper

Hardeep Grewal used constituency funds for Punjabi Post promotions while under scrutiny for $27,000 in Toronto hotel expenses.
Hardeep Grewal poses by the Toronto city skyline
Hardeep Grewal poses by the Toronto city skylinehardeepgrewalmpp.ca
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Ford Government
Brampton
Integrity Commissioner
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