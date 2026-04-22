Brampton immigration firm fined $20,000 for misrepresentation

TORONTO — A Brampton-based immigration firm has been fined after pleading guilty to misrepresenting information in an application submitted through Ontario’s provincial nominee program.Grayfeather Immigration Inc., located at 189 Fernforest Dr., was convicted on Feb. 27 in Ontario Provincial Offences Court in Toronto. The company admitted to making a written misrepresentation in connection with an immigration application, contrary to the Ontario Immigration Act.Justice of the Peace Pete Karageorgos imposed a $20,000 fine following the guilty plea. The court also ordered a 25% victim fine surcharge, as required under the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is directed to a provincial fund that supports victims of crime. Crown counsel in the case was Dan Phelan.The offence dates back to March 24, 2023, when the company represented a client applying to the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program under the Express Entry Skilled Trades stream..According to court findings, the application included employment information that could not be verified by program officials, leading to its refusal. A subsequent investigation determined that the employment details had been falsely represented.Investigators also found the application did not disclose the use of an authorized representative, despite the applicant having paid the company for its services, as required under program rules.At the time of the offence, the company’s director was a member in good standing with the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants.The $20,000 penalty reflects the seriousness of providing false information in immigration applications, which can undermine the integrity of provincial nominee programs.