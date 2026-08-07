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'Brampton man' charged after alleged sexual assault of youth at Canada's Wonderland

Jugaad Dhami, 19, faces sexual assault and interference counts; police seek more victims
Jugaad Dhami was a ride operator at Canada's Wonderland
Jugaad Dhami was a ride operator at Canada's WonderlandComposition made using image from York Regional Police
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