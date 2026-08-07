'Brampton man' charged after alleged sexual assault of youth at Canada's Wonderland

TORONTO — A 19-year-old ride operator has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a female youth at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.York Regional Police say the incident occurred on May 25, 2026, while the girl was at the park with friends. As she boarded a ride, investigators allege the operator sexually assaulted her during safety checks.Jugaad Dhami, 19, of Brampton, was charged on August 5 with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference. Police released his photo Friday, stating they believe there may be additional victims.The investigation is being handled by the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit. Officers note there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071