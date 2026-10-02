'Brampton man' charged in fake electrical rebate scheme

TORONTO — Peel Regional Police have charged a "Brampton man" after a four-month fraud probe into electrical work sold to homeowners across Ontario with promises of government rebates that did not exist.The Fraud Bureau launched Project Circuit Breaker in May after a complaint from the Electrical Safety Authority. Investigators allege Rahyl Hassan, 39, operated Strak Holdings Inc. and Raytar Holdings Inc., held himself out as a licensed electrical contractor, and had uncertified workers install electric-vehicle chargers, LED lighting, and panel replacements. Police say customers were told rebates would cover a large share of the bill, and in some cases the full cost. No such rebate program existed, and some victims were given cheques that later bounced.Hassan was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with defraud the public, false pretences, uttering forged documents, mischief endangering life, and possession of counterfeit currency. Police say unlicensed electrical work can cause fires, property damage, serious injury, and death, which is the basis of the mischief charge. He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice.Police say there are 12 known victims in Peel, Halton, and York, and they believe there are more. “Homeowners have a right to expect honesty and professionalism from the contractors they hire,” Peel Chief Nishan Duraiappah said. Emily Larose, vice-president of the Electrical Safety Authority, said homeowners should hire a licensed contractor and make sure the work is filed with the authority. Anyone who hired the businesses is asked to call the Fraud Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3335.