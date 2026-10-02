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'Brampton man' charged in fake electrical rebate scheme

Four-month Project Circuit Breaker probe found 12 victims in Peel, Halton, and York
Police say unlicensed electrical work can cause fires, property damage, serious injury, and death.
Police say unlicensed electrical work can cause fires, property damage, serious injury, and death.Peel Police
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