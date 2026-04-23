Brampton man who abducted child with promise of ice cream, fidget spinners, sentenced to 18 months

A former real estate agent from Brampton has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars after admitting to abducting a child after promising him ice cream and fidget spinners.Manoj Govindbalunikam, 37, admitted to having abducted a child in 2023 in the town of Thessalon, Northern Ontario.Justice Michael Varpio handed down the sentence on Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie, CTV reported.The defence for Govindbalunikam argued that the whole situation was a cultural misunderstanding and also mentioned that a severe sentence could impact his status in Canada.Varpio rejected both attempts by the defence, saying that as the defendant had been in Canada for 12 years at the time of the offence, he would be well aware of Canadian cultural norms. He also said that potential deportation would not be taken as a factor to hand down a lessened sentence..The incident occurred when the victim, a young boy, was fishing by himself down by the Thessalon River, and Govindbalunikam approached him, saying he was a real estate agent and was looking for a property nearby.After promising the boy ice cream and a fidget spinner, the defendant led the boy to his car, a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.The Crown argued this was an example of grooming.After the boy's parents received a call from a concerned neighbour, they tracked down their son in the man's car eating ice cream in a different part of town.The parents reportedly "had some words" with Govindbalunikam before taking their son home and calling the police; he was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie later that day.The boy was reportedly unharmed, and according to the judge, he was not presented with any evidence to suggest there was sexual intent behind the abduction.In addition to the 18 months in prison, Govindbalunikam will be on three years' probation after his release, must undertake counselling, and has a non-contact order with the victim.