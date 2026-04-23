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Brampton man who abducted child with promise of ice cream, fidget spinners, sentenced to 18 months

Former Brampton real estate agent Manoj Govindbalunikam sentenced to 18 months after abducting a young boy in Thessalon, Northern Ontario
Former Brampton real estate agent Manoj Govindbalunikam sentenced to 18 months in prison for abducting a child in Northern Ontario
Former Brampton real estate agent Manoj Govindbalunikam sentenced to 18 months in prison for abducting a child in Northern OntarioRealtor.ca
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Ontario Court Of Justice
Child Abduction
Northern Ontario
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Thessalon Ontario
Former Brampton Realtor

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