'Brampton' trucker sentenced for killing Olympic figure skater

TORONTO — Sukhwinder Sidhu has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and handed a seven-year driving prohibition after pleading guilty in connection with a fatal crash that killed Alexandra Paul, an Olympic figure skater and mother.The sentencing was handed down in an Ontario court after prosecutors said Sidhu was travelling at roughly twice the posted speed limit at the time of the collision.Paul, who competed for Canada in ice dancing at the 2014 Winter Olympics, died following the crash. She was 31 years old.Court heard that Sidhu, a former truck driver living in Brampton, was operating his vehicle at excessive speed when the collision occurred. The incident prompted renewed discussion about dangerous driving and sentencing in fatal traffic cases across Ontario.The judge also imposed a seven-year driving ban, which will take effect following Sidhu’s release from custody.Family members and supporters of Paul attended court for the sentencing. In victim impact statements, relatives described the lasting emotional toll caused by her death and spoke about her contributions to Canadian figure skating and her role as a mother and family member.Paul and her skating partner, Mitchell Islam, represented Canada internationally for several years and competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.Defence counsel argued Sidhu had accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed remorse. The Crown maintained that a custodial sentence was necessary given the severity of the offence and the circumstances surrounding the crash.The case has drawn public attention because of Paul’s athletic career and broader concerns over speeding-related fatalities on Canadian roads.