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'Brampton' trucker sentenced for killing Olympic figure skater

Truck strikes two overpasses on Hwy. 1, causing lane closure in Langley
Truck strikes two overpasses on Hwy. 1, causing lane closure in LangleyCourtesy RCMP
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