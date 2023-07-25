Sheree Di Vittorio

Sheree Di Vittorio 

 Courtesy Sheree Di Vittorio

Brampton, ON, resident Sheree Di Vittorio said she was terminated as an accounts manager at AutoTrader because of a deputation she gave at a Catholic school board meeting against Pride stickers. 

“This flag symbolizes sexual topics first of all,” said Di Vittorio in a Monday interview. 

Sheree Di Vittorio 
Termination letter

Termination letter 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest356
guest356

Clearly freedom of speech and the rights and privileges of our constitution are ignored for individuals who dare speak against the woke. This has been repeated so many times one has to wonder what and who is driving this thuggery and disrespect of others opinions, as it is clearly one sided in the evidence to date.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.