UPDATED: One-in-four Albertans vote for independence; eight other questions appear likely to pass

CALGARY — With results coming in all night and into the early morning, it is now clear the majority of Albertans have voted to stay in Canada.According to the voting results for question ten from Monday's referendum, which had Albertans decide whether they would prefer to stay in Canada or vote on a referendum to leave the country, a majority of Albertans, (75.8%) have decided they would like to stay a province.Still, one in four Albertans voted for independence (24.2%).Largely, the nine other questions on the ballot have been voted in favour, giving Premier Danielle Smith the mandate she was hoping for going forward to the October 2027 provincial election.Albertans were roughly 56% in favour of Alberta's government having more control over levels of immigration, under question one..As for question two, which would allow the Alberta government to introduce a law surrounding allowing only "Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an Alberta-approved immigration status" to be eligible for provincially funded programs, about 57% of people were in favour.Next, the third question asked Albertans whether they supported requiring individuals to reside in Alberta for at least a year prior to qualifying for social programs, with just under 59% in favour.About 57% of Albertans were in favour of question four, charging a fee to individuals with a non-permanent immigration status for using the education and healthcare systems.Around 63% of Albertans supported showing proof of citizenship when voting during provincial elections, under question five..A close call, question six asking Albertans whether Alberta should work with other provinces to rewrite the Canadian Constitution to have the provincial government appoint justices, with 51% of Albertans being in favour.To the question of whether Alberta should work with other provinces to abolish the unelected Senate, around 53% of Albertans thought this was a good idea.As for question eight, asking whether Albertans would agree to opt out of federally paid programs about 51.5% voted no. And lastly, almost 51% of Albertans were in favour of giving the Alberta government more sovereignty over areas of shared federal and provincial jurisdiction. As of 6:30 am, Tuesday morning, 77.8% of ballots had been recorded.