BREAKING: Aaron Gunn not running for leader of BC Conservatives

Aaron Gunn has announced that he will not be running to become the next leader of the BC Conservatives.The filmmaker-turned-MP called it "the toughest decision of my life.".In a video posted to his social media, Gunn argued that while the BC NDP has ruined British Columbia, he simply cannot risk handing the Liberals a majority by leaving Ottawa."The truth is that right now, I believe that I can best serve my constituents and Canada in Ottawa," he said, "so that is where I will be."More to come...