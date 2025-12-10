BREAKING: Aaron Gunn 'seriously considering' running for leader of BC Conservatives

Aaron Gunn has broken the silence over whether or not he will be running to be the next leader of the BC Conservatives.The filmmaker-turned-MP said he's "seriously considering," but that he'll make his final decision "before Christmas."."Over the past week, I've had a lot of people reach out — community leaders, supporters, everyday British Columbians, and my constituents — encouraging me to run to be the next Premier of British Columbia," Gunn wrote in a post on X. "While I haven't made a final decision, I am seriously considering doing so."He went on to argued that BC "is being run into the ground by the NDP," noting that the government has "flooded our streets with drugs, doubled our debt, compromised property rights, and crippled resource development across BC.".If Gunn does run, it will not be the first time he sets foot on the long road to premier. In 2021, he launched a campaign to lead the then-BC Liberals, however the party rejected him over comments it deemed "inconsistent" with its "commitment to reconciliation, diversity and acceptance of all British Columbians."While Gunn continued making successful documentaries about major issues in BC and Canada before being elected to serve North Island-Powell River in Ottawa, the BC Liberals became BC United, and eventually folded into the BC Conservatives.As of now, only fellow Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay has stepped forward, though a number of names have been thrown about. They include Conservative MP Ellis Ross, former BC Liberal MLA Iain Black, political commentator Caroline Elliott, Capilano University Chancellor Yuri Fulmer, and Independent Contractors and Businesses Association President Chris Gardner.A handful of current BC Conservative MLAs are also suspected of having leadership intentions. Among them are Harman Banghu, Gavin Dew, and Peter Milobar.The party is in the process of deciding rules and guidelines for the leadership race, with the contest not expected to take place until early to mid-2026.