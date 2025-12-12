News

WATCH: Abbotsford mayor 'profoundly disappointed' feds have not reached out during devastating floods

He called on Ottawa to step up and provide much needed relief as the situation shows no signs of improving any time soon.
Mayor Ross Siemens
Mayor Ross SiemensScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
