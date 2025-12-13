UPDATED: Active shooter at Brown University

Police in Providence, Rhode Island have reported that there is an active shooter situation near the engineering buildings at Brown University, according to an alert sent out by university officials. .Shots rang out on what is last day of exams for students at the Ivy League institution, university officials gave an alert through the schools alert system ordering students to "Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information.".University police officers as well as members of the Providence police are now on the scene..After an initial alert which said that a suspect was in custody, a followup confirmed that no one had been apprehended and the situation was still ongoing. It is believed that as of right now the suspect is still at large and the school remains in lockdown. .Authorities have confirmed that there have been at least two fatalities, there has also been reports that 20 or more people have been injured so far..In a press conference at 6:35 pm officials confirmed that as of that time two people had been killed, eight are in critical but stable condition, and the suspect has still not yet been apprehended. More to come...