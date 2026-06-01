UPDATED: Active male shooter reported at Pelican Narrows medical clinic in Sask, emergency alert issued

REGINA — RCMP issued an emergency alert on Monday afternoon, warning of an active shooter at the medical clinic in Pelican Narrows, a northern Saskatchewan community with a population of about 125 people.The RCMP released that the suspect is an unidentified male wearing all-black clothing and a face covering.The alert, issued at 2:29 pm CST, said the suspect was unknown and urged residents to immediately find a safe location, lock their doors, and stay away from the area.An employee who answered the phone at the Pelican Narrows Health Centre confirmed the shooting was outside the clinic and said police were in the area. The employee said the local school and stores were under lockdown and that “multiple people” had been shot. The employee said victims were awaiting air ambulance transport.Police warned the public not to approach the suspect, not to share police locations, and to call 911 in an emergency. The alert remains active on Monday afternoon as the RCMP continues to deal with the situation.