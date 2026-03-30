BREAKING: Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to resign

Air Canada says Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026, marking the coming end of a tenure marked by controversy over language.The airline announced the move in a news release. It said Rousseau will remain CEO and stay on the board of directors until then. Air Canada also said the search for his replacement is already underway..OLDCORN: Carney’s attack on Air Canada CEO over English condolence video shows Ottawa’s warped priorities.Rousseau has faced strong criticism in Quebec and Ottawa over his inability to speak French, one of Canada’s two official languages.That criticism flared again last week after Air Canada posted a video update about the LaGuardia airport accident. In the nearly four-minute message, Rousseau offered condolences and shared details about the situation. But he spoke only two words in French, saying “bonjour” at the start and “merci” at the end.The video sparked fresh outrage and renewed questions about Rousseau’s leadership.More to come...