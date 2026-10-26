Alberta becomes first province to allow optometrists to perform laser eye surgery

Alberta will become the first province in Canada to allow specially trained optometrists to perform certain laser eye surgeries and minor medical procedures in their offices, beginning November 1.The Alberta government announced Monday that regulatory changes will expand the services optometrists can provide, allowing patients to receive treatments that previously required referrals to other eye care specialists.The expanded scope of practice will include removing benign skin lesions, treating styes and performing three types of laser procedures.Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright said the changes are intended to reduce wait times and improve access to eye care, particularly for Albertans living in rural and remote communities.“Albertans deserve timely access to the care they need. Getting the right care shouldn't mean travelling hours or waiting longer than necessary for a procedure a qualified health professional can safely provide closer to home,” Wright said.“We’re giving Albertans more choices, reducing unnecessary barriers and making health care work better for patients, while keeping safety our highest priority.”Under the new regulations, eligible optometrists will be authorized to perform peripheral iridotomy, selective laser trabeculoplasty and Nd capsulotomy.The procedures are used to treat certain eye conditions, including glaucoma and clouding of the lens capsule following cataract surgery.However, not all optometrists will automatically qualify to perform the additional procedures.The province says practitioners must complete approved education, examinations and supervised clinical training before receiving authorization.The Alberta College of Optometrists will establish new standards of practice and oversee implementation of the expanded services..Dr. Sophia Leung, president of the Alberta Association of Optometrists, welcomed the announcement, saying the changes recognize the training and capabilities of optometrists.“As a clinician and educator with firsthand experience performing these procedures, I know the difference they can make for patients,” Leung said.“Alberta's doctors of optometry have the training and expertise to deliver this care safely. This is a milestone for our profession and for Albertans seeking timely eye care.”The government says allowing optometrists to perform additional procedures could reduce the number of referrals to ophthalmologists and eliminate unnecessary appointments.Patients who would otherwise need to travel to larger centres for treatment may be able to receive care at community optometry clinics closer to home.The province also expects the changes to free up ophthalmologists to focus on patients requiring more complex medical and surgical treatment.Ophthalmologists will continue to perform the procedures included in the expanded optometry regulations.Dr. Michelle Duke, president of the Alberta College of Optometrists, said the regulatory changes follow years of discussions between the college and the provincial government.“This announcement builds on years of collaboration between the college and government to modernize how eye care is delivered and to improve access for patients,” Duke said.“Our high standards of oversight will continue as optometrists deliver care closer to home, which will increase system capacity, reduce delays and improve patient outcomes.”The government says the expanded scope of practice is part of its effort to improve health care access by allowing qualified professionals to provide more services without requiring patients to navigate additional referrals.Officials maintain the changes will help reduce pressure on specialist services while giving Albertans more options for receiving eye care in their own communities.The new regulations take effect November 1, 2026.