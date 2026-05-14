Alberta caps auto insurance hikes at 10% under new Care-First system

The Alberta government says drivers will be shielded from steep auto insurance increases under a revamped rate cap system tied to the province’s new Care-First insurance model set to launch in 2027.Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, insurers will be restricted from increasing rates across their overall customer base by more than 5% annually, while individual drivers will see premium hikes capped at 10% at renewal.The province says the new approach replaces the existing Good Driver Rate Cap and is designed to provide broader protection and lower costs for motorists struggling with rising insurance bills.Albertans have faced mounting insurance premiums in recent years due to inflation, vehicle theft, natural disasters, tariffs and growing legal expenses tied to litigation-heavy claims.Finance Minister Nate Horner said the government intends to ensure the Care-First model produces meaningful savings for drivers.“Our priority is ensuring the care-first system provides notable savings,” Horner said.“We will continue to closely monitor the system’s implementation to ensure good Albertan drivers benefit from lower insurance costs.”According to an independent report by consulting firm Oliver Wyman, Albertans with basic coverage are expected to save an average of $366 per vehicle once the new system is fully implemented..The province says the Care-First model is aimed at shifting the insurance system away from lengthy court battles and toward faster medical treatment and recovery for people injured in collisions.Under the current system, Alberta relies heavily on litigation, which the government says increases administrative and legal costs that are ultimately passed on to drivers through higher premiums.Officials argue the new framework will reduce those costs while maintaining accountability for insurers through continued oversight by the Automobile Insurance Rate Board.The government stressed the new system is not a traditional “no-fault” insurance model.Drivers will still be able to sue at-fault motorists convicted of Criminal Code driving offences or certain violations under the Traffic Safety Act, including impaired driving.Albertans will also retain the right to sue if out-of-pocket expenses exceed the maximum compensation available under their insurance coverage.The province said premiums under the new model will be determined more by individual driving risk than broader market pressures, meaning drivers with accidents or convictions can still expect higher rates..Officials said the dual-cap system is intended to prevent sudden spikes in premiums while also controlling overall rate growth across the insurance market.The government also said the updated rate cap addresses complaints tied to the previous Good Driver Rate Cap, under which motorists could lose protection because of minor infractions, switching insurance providers, moving communities or replacing a vehicle.If projected savings under the Care-First system fail to materialize, the province said it is prepared to consider further intervention, including additional rate cap adjustments and other policy changes aimed at lowering costs for drivers.