Alberta citizen initiative petition passes verification

Elections Alberta has completed verification of the “Alberta Forever Canada” citizen initiative petition, confirming it has met all requirements under the Citizen Initiative Act. Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure announced the petition — led by former Alberta cabinet minister Thomas Lukaszuk is successful.The petition, which asked Albertans whether the province should remain in Canada, required 293,976 signatures, or 10% of electors from the 2023 provincial election. Elections Alberta counted 438,568 valid signatures, and after applying a random statistical sampling method with a 95% confidence level, 404,293 were verified — representing 13.6% of registered electors in the province.Following the verification, a copy of the policy proposal was submitted to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. .Under the Citizen Initiative Act, the Assembly must consider the proposal, and a committee may recommend a referendum, which would take place on or before the next provincial election on October 18, 2027, if approved.Lukaszuk must return all canvasser documents to Elections Alberta, destroy extra copies of signature sheets, and submit a signed affidavit confirming this has been done by December 3.The petition process began with approval on June 30, and the petition was issued on July 30, 2025. Verification ran from October 28 through December 1.