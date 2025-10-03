Alberta cracks down on unsafe trucking schools and carriers

Alberta is stepping up enforcement to improve safety across the trucking industry, targeting unsafe driver training schools, misclassified drivers, and reckless carriers. The province has ordered the closure of five driver training schools, issued 39 disciplinary letters, imposed more than $100,000 in administrative penalties, revoked 12 instructor licences, and sent warning letters to four driver examiners.Thirteen commercial trucking companies have also been removed from Alberta’s roads for unsafe equipment, poor on-road performance, or failure to meet safety standards. Seven were identified as “chameleon” carriers that attempt to evade regulatory oversight by changing names or relocating operations. Alberta is working with federal and provincial partners to strengthen enforcement and close loopholes in interprovincial data sharing.“Anyone cutting corners or operating unsafe trucks will be removed from our roads,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors. .“Alberta truckers have earned a reputation as some of the most trusted drivers in the country, and we will not allow a few bad actors to undermine that trust.”The province is also cracking down on misclassified drivers, including those hired as independent contractors through schemes such as Drivers Inc. A July 2025 week-long inspection revealed 20% of 195 drivers stopped were suspected of being misclassified, including temporary foreign workers.Alberta launched the Class 1 Learning Pathway on April 1, raising the bar for training with 125-133 in-truck training hours, stricter licensing requirements for schools, mandatory safety equipment standards, and improved complaints processes for students. Driver experience records will soon follow the driver, improving transparency for hiring and insurance..The government has spent $54.1 million over three years on training and transferability grants to support recruitment, onboarding, retention, and industry diversification. Officials say the measures will ensure only safe, qualified drivers, carriers, and training schools operate in the province.“Elevating driver training standards and moving toward Red Seal designation strengthens professionalism and integrity across the industry and contributes to safer roadways,” said Don MacDonald, interim chairman of the Professional Truck Training Alliance of Canada..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.