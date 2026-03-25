Alberta expands electronic monitoring program to give victims real-time alerts

Alberta is strengthening supervision of repeat offenders and giving victims immediate alerts if their safety is at risk through an expanded electronic monitoring program. Budget 2026 spends $4.1 million over three years to activate new victim notification features and expand the program across the province. Participating victims will now receive alerts if an offender breaches a court-ordered boundary, enters a restricted area, or comes near their location.The program provides 24-7 supervision of offenders subject to court-ordered conditions. Offenders are required to wear GPS tracking devices monitored by Alberta Correctional Services, enforcing inclusion and exclusion zones to keep offenders away from victims’ homes, workplaces, and other protected areas. Premier Danielle Smith said the expansion ensures victims “have the information they need to protect themselves” and that offenders “will be held to their conditions at all times.”.The initiative complements other supervision tools, including reporting requirements, community supports, and coordination with police. Public safety advocates and police leadership welcomed the move, highlighting that real-time alerts give victims added protection and peace of mind. The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police called the expansion “an important step in strengthening supervision of repeat offenders and enhancing public safety.”