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BREAKING: Alberta, feds reach deal on methane emission reduction

Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary. CPAC screenshot
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Methane
Mark Carney
Mike Rose
Grant Hunter
Tourmaline Oil Corp.

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