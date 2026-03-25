BREAKING: Alberta, feds reach deal on methane emission reduction

Alberta will cut methane emissions under its own proven regulatory system, keeping decision-making local while supporting jobs, spend and responsible energy development, the provincial government announced Wednesday.The province and Ottawa have reached an agreement-in-principle allowing Alberta to maintain its existing methane regulations while achieving a 75% reduction from 2014 levels by 2035. The province has already reduced emissions by more than 50% since 2014, thanks to strong rules, world-leading monitoring and made-in-Alberta technology.“Albertans have long known that responsible energy development and strong environmental performance go hand in hand,” said Premier Danielle Smith. “This agreement reflects that approach, keeps decision-making here in Alberta and builds on a system that is already delivering results.”Prime Minister Mark Carney said the partnership will cut emissions while protecting Canadian jobs and strengthening the energy sector’s competitiveness. “This is how we build a stronger, more sustainable and more independent Canadian economy — by driving innovation, reducing pollution and positioning Canada as the world’s supplier of choice for responsibly produced energy,” he said..Implementation will occur through an outcome-based equivalency agreement under the federal Environmental Protection Act, allowing Alberta’s methane regulations to remain in place for the next decade while meeting the 2035 target. Without such an agreement, both federal and provincial rules would apply, increasing costs, creating duplication and undermining competitiveness. Emissions reductions and modelling will be verified by an independent third party chosen by both governments.A detailed roadmap outlines how Alberta plans to achieve the 75% reduction target through existing and planned regulations, targeted regulatory updates and proven measures already in use. The plan relies on credible industry data rather than estimates and focuses updates where they will deliver the most reductions.“Alberta has a proven track record of achieving practical, affordable emissions reductions while supporting competitiveness and economic growth,” said Grant Hunter, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. “This agreement recognizes that leadership reduces red tape by keeping methane regulation in provincial hands and builds on Alberta’s strengths with the flexibility needed to reduce emissions in a way that works for our economy.”.A draft equivalency agreement will be released for a 60-day public comment period later this year, with finalization expected by the end of 2026. The initiative is part of a broader Alberta-Canada memorandum of understanding on energy development, with four agreements scheduled for completion by April to ensure Alberta remains a global leader in responsible resource production.Mike Rose, president and CEO of Tourmaline Oil Corp., welcomed the plan. “Methane regulations are most effective when developed within the jurisdictions where companies operate, and Alberta is well-positioned to deliver an approach that reflects the province’s operational realities,” he said.Alberta’s new rules will take effect Jan. 1, 2030, replacing the current methane equivalency agreement set to expire that October. Since 2019, the province has spent about $172 million on methane reduction technology, installing more than 58,000 low- or no-bleed devices through its carbon offset system.