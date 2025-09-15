Alberta files legal challenge against teachers’ union over 'false claims'

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the government has launched a legal complaint against the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA), accusing the union of spreading “false and misleading” information about contract negotiations.The ATA, which announced its intention to strike last week, distributed “talking points” to teachers for use in conversations with parents and students. Horner said the document falsely claimed the Teachers’ Employer Bargaining Association (TEBA) lacked the mandate to negotiate issues like class size, class complexity and student supports.“The only item outstanding between the ATA and TEBA for a new contract is the union’s additional salary demands,” Horner said Monday..Government says its latest offer includes a promise to hire 3,000 more teachers over three years at a cost of about three-quarters of a billion dollars, along with a minimum 12% salary increase over four years. More than 95% of teachers would receive higher increases through a market adjustment, Horner said, making it the best offer in Western Canada.Horner accused the ATA of deliberately misinforming families and targeting children with political messaging. .“TEBA has been left with no choice but to launch a legal challenge,” he said, confirming a complaint was filed with the Alberta Labour Relations Board seeking a retraction from ATA president Jason Schilling.Horner said the government intends to “correct the false narrative” and is waiting for a ruling from the board before deciding its next move.