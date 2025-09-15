Alberta first to add citizenship to driver's licences

Alberta is set to become the first province in Canada to add a citizenship marker to drivers licences and ID cards, a move the government says will simplify services and protect election integrity.Legislation will be introduced this fall to allow the change, which will combine identity and Canadian citizenship on a single, secure card. The government says this means Albertans will no longer need to carry multiple pieces of ID to access services that require proof of citizenship.Premier Danielle Smith said the measure is about both convenience and trust. .“With a single, secure card proving both identity and citizenship, Albertans will face fewer hurdles when applying for government services. This will also strengthen the integrity of elections and other systems that rely on proof of citizenship.”Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally said adding citizenship to licences is about making life easier. “By including citizenship information on these cards, we’re streamlining access to services and reducing the need to carry multiple documents,” he said.The government says registry agents are on board with the change. Rikki McBride, CEO of the Alberta Association of Registry Agents, said her members support steps that modernize government ID..The policy follows a recent announcement that Alberta health care numbers will be added to drivers licences by late 2026. Currently, the province has more than half a million more health care numbers than people, based on 2025 population estimates. The government says linking health care numbers with drivers licences will help identify which cards are still in use.The new citizenship marker will be added to all new and renewed licences starting in fall 2026. Albertans will have to provide proof of citizenship or immigration status when obtaining or renewing their licence, but the change will come at no extra cost. Only Canadian citizenship will be displayed on the cards.